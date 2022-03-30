Recharge Resources Adds Beaver South Nickel Project to Battery Metals Portfolio

Vancouver, March 30th, 2022 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (CSE:RR) (CNSX:RR.CN) (OTC:SLLTF) (Frankfurt:SL5) is pleased to announce that it has added to its Battery Metals Portfolio by way of staking 2,522.86 Hectares of highly prospective nickel ground adjacent to Inomin Mines (TSX-MINE) and located 15 to 25 kilometers east and southeast of Taseko Mines Ltd.'s Gibraltar mine in BC's Cariboo region.

The 2,522.86 Ha greenfield project was added to Recharge's battery metal portfolio as a result of ongoing prospecting and M&A initiative after Inomin Mines announced on March 29th, 2022 the discovery of new critical minerals at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres Of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, And 0.33% Chromium. See press release.

Recharge Resources CEO and director, Yari Nieken, states, "The company is moving full steam ahead at its newly optioned lithium salar project in Argentina as well as its copper-gold project in the Kamloops Mining District of BC. While the company advances these later stage exploration projects it will continue to look to identify highly prospective battery metals projects that the company can acquire, explore and then look to find partners or spin out opportunities to benefit Recharge stakeholders."

About Inomin's Beaver-Lynx project

Inomin's 100-per-cent-owned Beaver-Lynx project, approximately 20,000 hectares in size, is located 15 to 25 kilometres east and southeast respectively of Taseko Mines Ltd.'s Gibraltar mine in British Columbia's Cariboo region. Initial exploration and metallurgical studies at Beaver in 2013 to 2014, including geophysical surveys and diamond drilling programs, demonstrated the property's potential to host large volumes of near-surface, Class 1 sulphide nickel and cobalt, amenable to conventional extraction methods.

The Lynx area is geologically similar to Beaver with even larger prospective target areas. RGS (regional stream sediment) data collected by the Province of British Columbia illustrates the existence of a large 10-by-five-kilometre nickel anomaly at Lynx. An airborne magnetics survey delineated an eight-kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies -- all greater than two kilometres in length. The Lynx property shows potential for multiple, large, bulk-tonnage nickel deposits.

The Beaver-Lynx project is situated in relatively flat terrain and easily accessible via all-season roads, as well as a network of forestry roads providing access to most of the property. Other important nearby infrastructure includes electricity (hydro-power) and railroad. Skilled workers, contractors and supplies are available locally from the city of Williams Lake situated about 20 kilometres south of Lynx.

Inomin Mines director L. John Peters, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

For further information about the Beaver-Lynx project visit Inomin Mines's website.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Yari Nieken"

Yari Nieken, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.

Mr. Joel Warawa

Phone: 778-588-5473

E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com

Website: recharge-resources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Recharge's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Recharge will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Recharge's results of exploration or review of properties that Recharge does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Recharge assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.