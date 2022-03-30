Majestic Announces Listing Application to HKEX for IPO of Subsidiary Sinogold Resources Holdings Group Co., LTD.

Vancouver, March 30, 2022 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS) (OTC:MJGC) is pleased to announce that its 94% owned subsidiary, SINOGOLD Resources Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Sinogold") has submitted its application for listing of shares in the capital of Sinogold (the "Shares") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") concurrent with the proposed initial public offering (collectively with the listing application, the "Proposed IPO") of newly issued Shares of Sinogold representing 25% of its total issued and outstanding Shares upon successful listing of the Shares.

In connection with the Proposed IPO, Sinogold has filed its application proof of its prospectus with the HKEX on March 30, 2022 (the "Application Proof"). A redacted form of the Application Proof is available for viewing and downloading on the HKEX's website at: http://www.hkexnews.hk/APP/SEHKAPPMainIndex.htm and is on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

Through its subsidiaries, Sinogold owns a 75% interest in Yantai Zhongjia Mining Co. Ltd., which operates the Songjiagou Gold Mine (the "Property") located in the eastern part of the Shandong Province, China. While Majestic will continue to own approximately 70.5% of total issued and outstanding Shares of Sinogold upon successful listing of the Shares, which could materially dilute Majestic's ownership in the Property. Subsequent to the successful listing of the Shares on the HKEX, Sinogold could issue additional Shares, which may further dilute Majestic's cumulative effective interest in the Property to less than 50%. However, the Board of Directors of Majestic, with the advice from its legal and financial advisors, have considered the potential dilutive effects and determined that a listing on the HKEX by Sinogold may achieve a greater valuation for Sinogold, which would help to better access capital for its needs. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Majestic unanimously approved the Proposed IPO.

In addition, Majestic has sought and obtained conditional approval (the "Conditional Approval") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), which is conditional upon Majestic obtaining the written approval for the Proposed IPO from its arm's length shareholders holding at least 50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Majestic (the "Majority Shareholder Approval") and the filing of the final prospectus of Sinogold and certain transaction documents relating to the Proposed IPO with the TSX-V. Majestic will seek its written Majority Shareholder Approval and intends to file the final prospectus of Sinogold and other relevant transaction documents to satisfy the other outstanding conditions of the TSX-V's Conditional Approval in due course before the launch of the Proposed IPO.

The HKEX listing process is expected to take at least 3 months from the date of the initial application submission and is subject to the HKEX's approval in principal as well as the registration and filing of the final prospectus of Sinogold in Hong Kong. Consequently, there can be no certainty at this stage of the successful completion of the Proposed IPO.

Sinogold is a related party to the Company because it is a subsidiary of the Company. However, the Proposed IPO is not a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Nevertheless, the Company will seek the written approval for the Proposed IPO from its arm's length shareholders holding at least 50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

It is currently anticipated that Sinogold will be filing its prospectus in Hong Kong in due course and will be offering its securities to the public in Hong Kong, but it is not intending to file a prospectus in Canada and is not offering its securities for sale in Canada or the United States or any other jurisdictions where its securities may not be lawfully sold under the applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFERING OF SECURITIES IN CANADA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTIONS WHERE THE SECURITIES OF SINOGOLD MAY NOT BE LAWFULLY SOLD UNDER THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in mineral resource exploration, development and extraction. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

