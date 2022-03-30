Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Metallic Minerals Grants Stock Options

14:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2022 - Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 1,590,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain insiders, directors and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.41 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 29, 2022, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company's option plan.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver, gold and copper projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. In addition, exploration at the recently acquired La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Website: www.metallic-minerals.com
Phone: 604-629-7800
Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420
Email: chris.ackerman@metallic-minerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metallic Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695330/Metallic-Minerals-Grants-Stock-Options


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2ARTX
CA59126M1068
www.metallic-minerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap