Monterey Minerals Inc. Announces Change of Company Name

Newsfile Toronto, March 30, 2022 -



The Company expects the symbol change to take effect on or around April 5, 2022. No action will be required by existing shareholders with regards to the name and symbol change. Puranium's new CUSIP number will be 74609E109 and the new ISIN will be CA74609E1097.



The Company is focused on the exploration of its 85% interest in seven EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totaling 93,514 hectares making Puranium one of the larger and better positioned landowners in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production.





About Puranium Energy Ltd.



The Company focused on the uranium exploration of its 85% interest in seven EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totaling 93,514 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production.



In addition to an option to purchase 100% interest in 35 mineral claims in Ontario, Puranium also owns the Cobalt Mountain poly-metallic project near the town of Smithers in British Columbia.



For more information, please contact investor relations at info@montereyminerals.com.





On behalf of the Board,



Jason Bagg,

President & CEO, Director







Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release



This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

