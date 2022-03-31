InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Tocvan Ventures Initial Drill Results from its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, including 4.0 meters of 4.3 g/t gold and 7 g/t silver

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2022 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) (OTCQB:TCVNF) (FSE:TV3) announced initial drill results from its flagship Pilar gold-silver Project located 140 kilometers south-east of the city of Hermosillo in the historic Sonora gold district in Mexico.



As part of the Phase III program, nine drill holes were completed totalling over 1,540 meters, providing key information across the Main Zone and 4-T Trend. Drilling looked to expand the Main Zone through 25, 50 and 100-meter step-outs to the southeast in a gap zone that has seen little drilling.

Drilling focused on the main trend between hole JES-20-32 which previously returned 94.6 meters at 1.6 g/t gold, and hole JES-21-50, which returned 39.7 meters at 0.96 g/t gold. Drilling also covered the 4-T Trend, testing below trench T-21-3, which returned 19.5 meters at 0.61 grams per tonne gold.

Today's results are for the first three drill holes, which totaled 513.3 meters of drilling within the Main Zone. Hole JES-22-58 returned 0.63 g/t gold and 2 g/t silver from 85.6 meters. An intersection within this core returned 21.7 meters of 0.94 g/t gold, including 4 meters of 4.3 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag.

Hole-21-57, a reverse circulation hole, returned 6.1 meters of 0.51 g/t gold and 8 g/t silver beginning at only 6.1 meters downhole. Hole-22-60 returned 5.5 meters of 0.64 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver beginning at 5.4 meters downhole.

Brodie Sutherland, CEO, stated: "Core drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity and strength of oxide gold-silver mineralization at Pilar. Intersecting another broad low-grade zone with a high-grade core is extremely encouraging as we look to advance our understanding of the Main Zone and move the project towards the next stage of development. With more results pending we look forward to outlining the next steps for expansion at Pilar."

The shares are trading at $0.79. For more information, please visit the company's website www.tocvan.com, contact Brodie Sutherland, CEO, at 403-668-7855 or email BSutherland@tocvan.ca.

