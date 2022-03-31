Austral Gold Files 2021 Annual Report

Sydney, March 31, 2022 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company" or "Austral") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021. The Annual Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.australgold.com.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina. Austral owns 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (care and maintenance) in Argentina, and a 26.46% interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the recent acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp.) and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at (www.australgold.com).
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
For additional information please contact:
David Hwang Company Secretary Austral Gold Ltd. info@australgold.com +61 (2) 9698 5414
