Lundin Gold Annual Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held May 5, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually only via online live webcast at web.lumiagm.com/454806517 (password: lundin2022) on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Lundin Gold also announces its 2021 Annual Filings are available for download from the Company's website at: https://lundingold.com/en/investors/quarterly-and-annual-financial-statements/.

The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

To receive the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements and the auditor's reports thereon for the year ended December 31, 2021; To reappoint the auditor for the 2022 financial year; To elect the directors; To vote on a non-binding advisory basis on a resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation; To vote on the Company's amended and restated equity compensation plan; and To transact any other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting.

The record date for the Annual Meeting was March 15, 2022. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lundingold.com.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their Shares through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Registered Securities"), which trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of Shares for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form (the "Swedish VIF") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish VIF.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information on 2021 Annual Filings is information that Lundin Gold is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information in this news release was publicly communicated on March 31, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

