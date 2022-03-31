San Lorenzo Upsizes its Previously Announced Private Placement and Closes Second Tranche

CALGARY, March 31, 2022 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SLG), (OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second tranche closing (the "Second Tranche Closing") of its recently announced private placement (see San Lorenzo press release dated March 10, 2022) of units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, and due to strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum size of the private placement from 10,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 to 15,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.20 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Second Tranche Closing yielded gross proceeds of $720,000 which involved the issuance of 7,200,000 Units comprised of 7,200,000 Common Shares and 7,200,000 Warrants. Finder's fees in the aggregate amount of $49,000 and 504,000 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") were paid and issued in respect of the Second Tranche Closing. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Broker Warrant for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the Second Tranche Closing will be used for working capital purposes including the costs for the drilling program at the Corporation's Salvadora property and to pay the expenses associated with the Offering. Unless the Corporation determines to further increase the gross proceeds of the Offering, if additional subscriptions received for the Offering based on all available exemptions exceed the remaining Offering amount of $380,000, Units will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The Second Tranche Closing remains subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "TSXV"). The TSXV has conditionally accepted the Offering, requiring the Corporation to close all tranches under the Offering and to satisfy the TSXV's final acceptance requirements by no later than April 25, 2022. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of the Second Tranche Closing.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Corporation currently has three 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora, Nancagua and Punta Alta. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets and high grade epithermal gold-silver-copper vein systems, Nancagua is a high grade mesothermal gold-silver prospect and Punta Alta is a copper - gold porphyry prospect with related disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization.

