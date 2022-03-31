Metallis Resources Inc. Confirms Lead Appointment To Exploration Team

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2022 - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nickolas Dudek, MSc., P.Geo. as Chief Geologist, effective immediately. Mr. Dudek will be responsible for leading Metallis' field exploration team including the management of daily operations for the Company's upcoming 2022 drill campaign at the 100%-owned Kirkham Property (the "Property"), situated in the prolific Eskay mining camp in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The Eskay mining camp is well-known for its diverse metallogeny, highlighted by Pretium's Brucejack gold mine (recently sold to Newcrest Mining Ltd. for $3.5 billion), the past producing Eskay Creek and Snip gold mines, Tudor Gold's Goldstorm Au-Cu porphyry deposits and the very large-scale Seabridge Gold KSM-FeCap-Snowfield.

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis' President and CEO stated, "The management team and I are very excited with the appointment of Nick to lead our exploration team. I've spoken at great lengths with Nick over the last few months and hearing his excitement about the Cliff porphyry project cements my feeling that we've been incredibly lucky with his addition." He went on to add "Nick, along with his mentor and Metallis' Technical Advisor, Charlie Greig, were intimately involved in the discovery of GT Gold's Saddle deposits over the past few years. To have this knowledge and experience applied to the Kirkham for 2022 is hugely valuable; they are fresh off the success of a discovery that resulted in an acquisition in a little under three years. We hope they can repeat that massive success story here at Metallis".

Nickolas Dudek graduated with an Honors BSc. in Earth Science from McGill University in 2014 and completed his MSc. from the University of Ottawa in 2017. During his career Mr. Dudek has worked across a diverse set of commodities and has worked on projects both abroad and throughout Canada. Companies he has worked with include Evergold Corp., Bitterroot Resources, Kodiak Copper Corp., and Amarc Resources Ltd. In 2017 Mr. Dudek joined C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd. and was a critical part of GT Gold's discovery team in the following years, where he logged core, interpreted oriented core and hyperspectral data, managed the logging database and was a primary 3D modeler. His work with Metallis will center around the upcoming 2022 drill program, with a particular focus on developing a geologic model and framework for the Hawilson porphyry complex.

About the Kirkham Property

The wholly owned 106 sq. km Kirkham Property is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the Golden Triangle's prolific Sulphurets (Eskay) mining camp. The Property is prospective for a number of styles of mineral deposits and is located along a strategic geological boundary - the "Red-line," that is exposed on the western margin of the Eskay Rift system as well as elsewhere in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

The Kirkham Property is contiguous with Garibaldi Resources Corp.'s E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the north and Eskay Mining Corp's "Eskay II and III" project to the east. The property is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine and approximately 15-20 km west of Newcrest Mining's Brucejack mine and the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell-Fe Cap and Snowfield deposits of Seabridge Gold.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle region. Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company currently has 52,839,878 common shares issued and outstanding.

