Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Eldorado Gold Files Technical Reports for Skouries and Lamaque

18:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2022 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or the "Company") today filed two separate technical reports for its Skouries and Lamaque projects (the "Technical Reports"). Further to the Company's news releases dated December 15, 2021 (Eldorado Gold Announces Results of Skouries Project Feasibility Study; After-Tax NPV of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 19%) and February 24, 2022 (Eldorado Gold Announces New Lamaque Technical Study Highlighting Significant Increased Economic Upside), these Technical Reports have been prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and may be found on the Company's website (www.eldoradogold.com) or under the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

Technical Report for the Skouries Project, Greece (the "Skouries Technical Report") The Skouries Technical Report with an effective date of January 22, 2022, was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Simon Hille, FAusIMM., John Battista, MAusIMM., Colm Keogh, P.Eng., and Sean McKinley, P.Geo.

Technical Report for the Lamaque Project, Quebec, Canada (the "Lamaque Technical Report") The Lamaque Technical Report with an effective date of December 31, 2021, was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Simon Hille, FAusIMM., Jacques Simoneau, g?o (OGQ No. 737), Peter Lind, Eng. (OIQ No. 133650), P.Eng., Ertan Uludag, P.Geo, Jessy Thelland, g?o (OGQ No. 758), Mickey Murphy, P.Eng., Stantec Consulting, and Mr. Mehdi Bouanani, Eng. (OIQ No. 5000741).

For further information regarding the results of the Technical Reports, please refer to the Company's material change report filed under the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lisa Wilkinson, VP, Investor Relations
604.757 2237 or 1.888.353.8166
lisa.wilkinson@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs
604.757 5573 or 1.888.353.8166
louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Eldorado Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PA9H
CA2849025093
www.eldoradogold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap