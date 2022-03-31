Harvest Gold Announces Completion of First Emerson Drill Program

Vancouver - March 31, 2022 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold", "Harvest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first drill program at its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C has been completed. The 56 km2 Emerson Property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark states: "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first Emerson winter drill program. My thanks and congratulations to Equity Exploration Consultants, Inc. for their excellent work in planning and execution. They completed the maximum meterage contemplated on time and on budget. Now, we await assay results."

Harvest drilled 3018 m in seven holes to investigate potential gold and copper mineralization at the Emerson prospect.

Drilling targeted chargeability and conductivity anomalies encountered in a 2021 induced polarization survey, coincident with anomalous soil geochemistry, and rock geochemistry from a 2021 rotary air blast drilling program. The presence of white-mica mineralogy, associated with anomalous gold values in 2018 prospecting programs, was another factor in choosing hole locations.

Harvest would like to thank Apex Diamond Drilling Ltd. and Kyah Resource Inc. for their services provided in conjunction with Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. The program was conducted safely and with mindfulness to minimize surface disturbance.

Results for this Emerson drill program are pending.

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigation for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

