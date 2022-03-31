Nighthawk Gold Files Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

TSX: NHK

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) announces today that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and up-date of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada" (the "Technical Report"), outlining an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property (the "2022 MRE") as announced March 8, 2022.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.nighthawkgold.com.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 930 km2 of district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company is advancing several highly prospective exploration targets. Nighthawk's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.



Keyvan Salehi President & CEO

Michael Leskovec CFO

Allan Candelario VP, Investor Relations



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to, information with respect to the 2022 MRE. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "advancing", "working towards", "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, cost inflation, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the war in Ukraine and its effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

