Omineca To Extend Warrants

SASKATOON, SK, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces that it is making an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the expiry date of its share purchase warrants originally issued on April 27, 2020 and May 21, 2020 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants that are the subject of the amendment application were originally set to expire after 24 months of the date of issue. The application is to amend the expiry date to a date that is 36 months after the date of issuance, such that, if approved the Exchange, the Warrants set to expire April 27, 2022 will instead expire April 27, 2023 and the Warrants set to expires May 21, 2022 will instead expire May 21, 2023. For further information on the original issuance of the Warrants, please see the Company's press releases dated April 28, 2020 and May 21, 2020.

Completion of the proposed amendment to the terms of the Warrants is subject to the final approval of the Exchange.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the town of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 50,000 hectares (500 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

