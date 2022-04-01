Copper Fox Retains Proactive Investors

Calgary, April 1, 2022 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive") to provide the Company media and research services (the "Services") for an initial period of 13 months (the "Initial Term"), subject to the terms of the services agreement (the "Agreement").

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The services provided by Proactive will act as the core of the $145,000 allocated as part of the 2022 Investor Relations Program established by Copper Fox. In addition to the Services provided by Proactive, Copper Fox plans to pursue other investor relations activities on an as and when basis to augment the Services provided by Proactive."

The Company is engaging Proactive to increase general market awareness of Copper Fox and has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the OTCQX Market ("OTCQX") in connection with the Services. The Services may include Investor Relations Activities as such term is defined under the Policies of the TSXV and OTCQX, and the Agreement may be subject to the approval of the TSXV and/or OTCQX. Proactive will receive a total of $49,376 CAD plus applicable taxes for the Services payable in two equal installments on April 1, 2022 and October 1, 2022. The fee to be paid by the Company to Proactive is for the Services only. The Company and Proactive act at arm's length, and Proactive has no interest, direct or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Services shall include comprehensive coverage of officially released news and other developments of the Company, plus interviews in video and written formats, with all content to be featured on Proactive websites, social media pages and further distributed through their multinational network of syndication partners. Proactive will also provide digital advertising services, a dedicated full time research analyst, a detailed analyst report and analyst interview within the Initial Term.

Proactive is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal and events management company with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, New York, London, Sydney and Perth, please visit their website at www.proactiveinvestors.com for additional information.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact:

Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820; 1-403-264-2820; investor@copperfoxmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about; the pursuant of other investor relations activities; the purpose of the engagement of Proactive; the payment by the Company for the Services and the timing thereof; and the intended content of the Services.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the Services will be provided as expected and will produce the intended results; and the Company will receive all required approvals, if any, in connection with the Agreement. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: required approvals for the Agreement, if any, may not be obtained; the Services performed may not be as expected or may not have the expected results; and the Agreement may be terminated early.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

