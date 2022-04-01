Excellon Resolves Labour Action At Platosa

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report the resolution of the previously reported labour action at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico and the expected resumption of ordinary operations at Platosa later today.

"We are looking forward to the immediate resumption of normal mining operations at Platosa," stated Brendan Cahill, President and CEO. "Our Q1 production and financial results will be impacted by this labour action, but we intend to continue the solid production we realized in January and February into Q2. We thank our staff and workers for their patience and perseverance in moving this issue through to a resolution. We hope to resume our longstanding positive relationship with the Sindicato Nacional Minero Metalúrgico through the remainder of the mining operation."

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, a high-grade silver mine producing in Mexico since 2005; Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

