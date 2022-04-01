Menü Artikel
New labour agreement reached for Rio Tinto Kennecott employees

15:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Rio Tinto and unions representing approximately 1,300 employees at the Kennecott copper operation near Salt Lake City, Utah, have reached a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The new five-year agreement was ratified through a vote by union members held on 31 March 2022, following seven weeks of constructive negotiations. This agreement, effective 1 April 2022, delivers fair and competitive wages and enhanced benefits for all represented Rio Tinto Kennecott employees, and new pathways to career progression.

Rio Tinto Kennecott managing director Gaby Poirier said: "We are very pleased that the new Collective Bargaining Agreement has been ratified by Rio Tinto Kennecott's union members. We have worked closely and productively with the unions to reach this agreement, which is fair and competitive, benefits our employees and their families, and enables us to grow as a business. The agreement will ensure that we can continue to provide competitive wages and benefits for all roles, and will allow Kennecott to pursue an exciting future as a leading domestic copper supplier in the United States."

The Kennecott copper mine employs more than 2,000 workers and contributes $1.6 billion annually to Utah's economy.

riotinto.com

