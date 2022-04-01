Three Valley Copper Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units and Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, April 01, 2022 - (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. ("Three Valley Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 508,130 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to directors and 325,203 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to the CEO pursuant to its long-term incentive plan for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.



The Company intends to grant DSUs quarterly to its directors, with each grant representing one-half of each director's board retainer, payable in cash or common shares of the Company, upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

The RSUs granted to the CEO represent 20% of the base compensation of the CEO and are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, and vest on January 1 of the second calendar year after the date of grant. The Company intends to grant additional RSUs representing 20% of the base compensation of the CEO on a quarterly basis.

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

Source: Three Valley Copper.

