Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, April 4, 2022 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Meier, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

On 30 March 2021, Mr. Meier sold 28,024 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 174.2p per share and purchased 28,024 Shares at an average price of 174.3p per share. These transactions were undertaken as part of Mr. Meier's portfolio management.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier and persons closely associated with him remains 437,006 Shares, representing 0.20% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Patrick Meier 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Sales and Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Sale Price(s) Volume(s) 174.2p 28,024 Purchase Price(s) Volume(s) 174.3p 28,024 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price As detailed above e. Date of the transaction 30 March 2022 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

