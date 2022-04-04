Meridian Mining to Commence Trading on TSX on April 4, 2022

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining UK S (TSX: MNO) (Frankfurt/Tradegate: 2MM) (OTCQB: MRRDF), ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on March 23, 2022, Meridian's common shares have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and will commence trading at market open on April 4, 2022, under the symbol "MNO". Concurrently with the listing on the TSX, Meridian's common shares will cease to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

Mr Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman of Meridian, stated, "Today is an important milestone in the evolution of Meridian with its shares now trading on the TSX and becoming more accessible, with stable liquidity to an even broader range of investors, precious & base metal funds, market Indices and Exchange Traded Products for the benefit of all shareholders current and prospective. Meridian is now one of the only new copper-gold resource development and exploration companies with an advanced camp scale project trading on the TSX. While we continue to work towards enhancing our market visibility, Meridian will maintain its core focus to build long-term shareholder value, continue being a responsible steward of the environment, building collaborative partnerships with communities & governments, and all other stakeholders for mutual success."

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project and the Mirante da Serra manganese project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in under the heading "Risk Factors" in Meridian's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Meridian, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Meridian can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

