Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Canaccord Appointmet
Corporate Update
Appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as financial advisor
Potential secondary listing on ASX
SYDNEY, April 4, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African focused lithium exploration and development company, announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as the Company's financial advisor.
In recent months, Atlantic Lithium has received unsolicited enquiries from multiple parties interested in acquiring all or part of the Company and/or its assets. Canaccord Genuity Limited will assist in evaluating the merit of these enquiries.
The Company is also independently considering a potential secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).
Further announcements will be made if and when such announcements are appropriate.
For any further information, please contact:
|
Neil Herbert (Chairperson)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com
|
Tel: +61 2 8072 0640
|
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
|
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500
|
Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
|
SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038
|
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust update Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$3.4bn.
Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695821/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update--Canaccord-Appointmet