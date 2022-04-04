Avrupa Drills 0.48% Cu over 22.9 meters - Proving Continuity of Copper-Zinc Mineralization at Sesmarias North, Alvalade Project, Portugal

22.9 meters, April 4, 2022 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) is pleased to report that recent drilling shows further, more definitive continuity of massive sulfide mineralization in the North sector at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc prospect within the Alvalade Project (Alentejo, Portugal). The program is a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals and Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. (Sandfire MATSA) and is operated by Avrupa through the JV entity PorMining Lda. To date, at Sesmarias North, the Company has completed 17 diamond drill holes, totaling 8,900 meters, on six different fences along a strike length of 400 meters.

Highlights of the SES21-046 results include:

Within the main mineralized zone, higher grade intervals between 380.00 meters and 390.00 meters stand out:

6.95 meters @ 0.91 g/t Gold, including 2.95 meters @ 1.16 g/t Gold

6.95 meters @ 50.2 g/t Silver, including 2.95 meters @ 72.4 g/t Silver

8.70 meters @ 0.61% Copper, including 3.70 meters @ 0.83% Copper

6.95 meters @ 1.48% Lead, including 3.95 meters @ 1.87% Lead

3.00 meters @ 3.50% Zinc, and a further 7.00 meters @2.95% Zinc

The intercept crosses the east limb of the Sesmarias syncline, along with a number of smaller secondary folds on the east side, but misses the hinge zone and most of the west limb of the syncline (see SES21-044 results).

Results from SES21-046 demonstrate continuity of mineralization in the gap between Sections 120 S and 350 S.

Drilling at Sesmarias North demonstrates robust copper-zinc massive sulfide mineralization over 400 meters of strike length, open to the north and south, and is open at depth.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "The new drill results continue to exhibit the strength of the Sesmarias North massive sulfide mineralization. We look forward to further drilling underneath SES21-046 and SES21-044 in this sector to increase the size of the massive sulfide body and hopefully the grade of the copper-zinc mineralization. We also expect to continue to work southwards towards the Central sector and the original discovery area. We have a further 1.1 kilometers of strike length to the south still to test, and unknown distance to the north of the initial JV drilling. We expect a busy summer drilling season at Sesmarias and other targets along the Pyrite Belt trend that we control in the Alvalade Project."

Technical Details and Results

To date, in the MATSA JV, the Company completed 16 drill holes (including three holes lost due to difficult downhole drilling conditions) in the SES North sector, and one scout hole in the SES Central sector (SES21-041), totaling 8,900 meters. The Company drilled one scout hole of 614 meters in the Caveira District (CAV21-001), located 16 kilometers north of Sesmarias.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Drill locations at Sesmarias North, along with plan view of massive sulfide lenses projected to the surface. SES21-046 is located in Section 250 S. Further drilling on Sections 250 S and 350 S, collared northeast of 044 and 046, is necessary to extend depth of mineralization in the Sesmarias syncline. Drilling southeast of Section 350 S is necessary to extend North sector mineralization into the Central sector.

Following is a summary of the results from SES21-046:



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1. Summary of results for SES21-046.

The 250 S geological section shows that SES21-046 crosses the east limb of the Sesmarias syncline with good results in massive sulfide mineralization, then crosses back through a secondary fold into sulfides, but apparently at the very top of the massive body with lower-level results. The drill hole continues through the trough of the syncline until it cuts the closed-off top of the west limb with a higher-grade copper value over a short width. These results and interpretations point to further potential below this hole, as seen in SES21-044 (see news release of January 25, 2022). Further drilling is planned for both sections to test for significant depth potential for copper-zinc mineralization.

As noted in the previous news release, the Company continues to expect that "two-limb" mineralization continues to the north, and that further drilling will demonstrate the position of such base metal mineralization. The Company also expects that massive sulfide mineralization is open to the south towards the previously-discovered mineralization in the Sesmarias Central and South sectors (the "10" Lens). Further work is planned in the Central sector to follow up "2" Lens mineralization, which appears to be separate from the "10" Lens.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figures 2a and 2b. 250 S cross section, including SES21-046, and enlargement of the massive sulfide zone.

Sandfire MATSA has advised Avrupa that drilling at Alvalade will resume in June. In the meantime, the Company continues to upgrade the numerous un-drilled targets in the Alvalade Project area.

The continuing work program is fully funded by Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. ("MATSA"). Sandfire MATSA can initially earn a 51% interest in the Alvalade Experimental Exploitation License property by completing funding requirements set out in the joint venture agreement between the companies. Sandfire MATSA may then elect to increase their interest in the Project to 85% by preparing a bankable feasibility study. Avrupa previously described the details of the agreement in news releases dated October 1, 2019 and November 20, 2019.

Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. (Sandfire MATSA) is a modern mining company which owns and operates the MATSA Mining Operations in the Huelva province of Spain. With a processing plant located to the north of the Iberian Pyrite Belt that sources ore from three underground mines, Aguas Teñidas and Magdalena Mines in Almonaster la Real and the Sotiel Mine in Calañas, Sandfire MATSA produces copper, zinc and lead mineral concentrates that are sold from the port of Huelva. Sandfire MATSA also holds 1,312 km2 of exploration permits in the south of Spain and 1,106 km2 in Portugal. Sandfire MATSA is a wholly owned company of Sandfire Resources Ltd., a mining and exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SFR).

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, now optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.