Smooth Rock Announces New President and Director

Vancouver, April 4, 2022 - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christos Doulis, CFA as President, CEO and a director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Doulis has over 25 years of experience in the metals and mining space having held senior positions in mining equity research, investment banking and in industry. He was an award-winning research analyst at Stonecap Securities and PI Financial from 2010 to 2016. Prior to that Christos was a partner at Gryphon Partners as well as VP Investment Banking (Mining) at TD Securities. Most recently, Christos has served as a consultant and in a contract CEO capacity for several exploration companies focused in Western Newfoundland and Nevada. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Queen's University and is a CFA charter holder.

Mr. Doulis replaces Mr. Alan Day as President and CEO, Mr. Day will move to Vice President of Exploration and remain a director of the Company.

Finally, the Company is granting 1,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.13 per common share for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

