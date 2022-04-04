Aurwest Resources Corp Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc

Calgary, April 4, 2022 - Aurwest Resources Corp. (CSE: AWR) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

Colin Christensen, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, "We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Aurwest's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public."

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Aurwest Resources Corp. will be a cash consideration of up to $9,000 CAD, starting April 1st, 2022 for a period of three months ending on June 30th, 2022 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Aurwest Resources Corp. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Christensen, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 483-8363

Email: cchristensen@aurwestresources.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Robert Thaemlitz: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake and Stony Caldera projects covering a 47,800-hectare (478 sq kms) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 28,294-hectare Stellar/Stars porphyry copper project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Neither CSE Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined, in the policies of the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

