Recharge Resources 100% Owned Pinchi Lake Projet Samples Exceed Maximum Testing Limits at 15% Magnesium and Returns Up To .24% Nickel, .11% Chromium and .015% Cobalt, Commences New Rush Assays and Plans Exploration at its New Beaver South Property

Vancouver, April 4th, 2022 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (CSE:RR) (CNSX:RR.CN) (OTC:SLLTF) (Frankfurt:SL5) is pleased to announce that sample results from its 100% owned Pinchi Lake project have exceeded the upper limit maximum of 15% for Magnesium under its current assay protocol. Recharge has ordered a new rush assay with increased maximum thresholds for Magnesium to determine the true high grade. The Company is planning a follow-up Nickel-Magnesium exploration program at Pinchi Lake, BC to further define these discovery areas.

The Company has also instructed its geological team to begin designing a Phase 1 exploration program for its recently acquired "Beaver South" project contiguous to Inomin Mines Inc. ("MINE" - TSX.V) that announced recent critical mineral discoveries on March 29th, 2022 at their "Beaver" Nickel-Cobalt property in BC, returning 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, And 0.33% Chromium. See press release.

Recharge Resources CEO and director, Yari Nieken, states, "The company is excited about the addition of its Beaver South Nickel-Magnesium project in BC as well as greatly encouraged by these sample results for nickel and potential for higher magnesium grades from our Pinchi Lake project. While we plan for the upcoming drill program at our Pocitos 1 Lithium salar in Argentina, we are excited to be advancing our entire portfolio of battery metal assets in one of the most promising battery metal markets in History with US President Joe Biden making battery metals a critical focus for the future recently announcing his intent to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost domestic EV, storage battery metals. The time is clearly now to be investing in the safe supply of battery metals and Recharge is pleased to be positioned to acquire, develop and capitalize to the benefit of all Recharge stakeholders."

3 Zones of Sampling at Pinchi Lake Property

Initial Assay Results from Pinchi Lake Sampling

Element Nickel DTR Ni Magnesium Chromium Cobalt Method GE_ICP40Q12 Davis Tube GE_ICP40Q12 GE_ICP40Q12 GE_ICP40Q12 Lower Limit 1 0.01 1 1 Upper Limit 10,000 15 10,000 10,000 Unit ppm % % ppm ppm C00183651 2224 >15.00 798 106 C00183652 2467 >15.00 727 116 C00183653 2474 >15.00 730 117 C00183654 2322 >15.00 679 116 C00183655 2288 >15.00 786 108 C00183656 2142 >15.00 580 99 C00183657 2297 >15.00 586 108 C00183658 2123 >15.00 811 102 C00183659 2171 >15.00 770 105 C00183660 1617 >15.00 1156 89 C00183661 2174 >15.00 799 105 C00183662 2432 0.007 >15.00 841 132 C00183663 2170 0.005 >15.00 906 105 C00183664 2113 0.002 >15.00 1007 111 C00183665 2140 0.003 >15.00 1117 107 C00183666 1962 0.002 >15.00 1143 105 C00183667 2305 >15.00 694 108 C00179876 8 0.01 12 1 C00179851 398 6.53 472 63 C00179852 1568 >15.00 727 84 C00179853 272 5.38 202 59 C00179854 124 2.99 187 38 C00179855 2273 >15.00 720 108 C00179856 2254 >15.00 634 108 C00179857 2319 >15.00 884 111 C00179858 2187 >15.00 746 106 C00179877 1918 6.38 454 150 C00179859 2182 >15.00 718 108 C00179860 1110 14.09 749 73 C00179861 1687 >15.00 858 107 C00179862 2050 0.003 >15.00 936 106 C00179863 2066 0.002 >15.00 844 102 C00179864 2082 0.003 >15.00 745 104 C00179865 1800 0.003 >15.00 1005 98 C00179866 1727 >15.00 510 82 C00179867 1124 >15.00 450 60 C00179868 2042 >15.00 676 97 C00179869 1475 >15.00 381 73 C00179870 610 >15.00 34 11 C00179871 1092 14.81 198 53 C00179872 2525 .021 >15.00 1005 117 C00179873 400 11.44 248 19 C00179874 2218 >15.00 683 109 C00179875 2261 >15.00 566 112 C00179878 8 0.03 20 1 *Dup C00179870 633 >15.00 39 11 *Std OREAS 601b 6 0.07 20 2 *Rep C00179853 271 5.22 212 59 *Std OREAS 520 80 1.2 49 202 *Blk BLANK 2 <0.01 3 <1 *Rep C00179872 2359 >15.00 907 112 *Std OREAS 601b 8 0.12 17 2 *Std OREAS 520 73 1.1 32 197 *Blk BLANK 2 0.01 <1 <1

A total of 42 rock samples were collected from the Murray Ridge Property during the 2021 exploration programs. Rocks were placed in clear poly bags, labelled with sample identification and packed into rice bags. A chain of custody record was established and secured with the shipment which was taken from Smithers, BC to SGS Labs in Burnaby, BC via Bandstra Transport. No issues with sample security or integrity were noted.

In the assay lab rocks were weighed, fine crushed, screened and split. Rocks were analyzed by Multi-acid (Four acid) digestion with ICP-OES finish (SGS method ICP40Q12) for 33 elements including Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sn, Sr, Ti, V, W, Y, Zn and Zr.

Quality control procedure was implemented for sample batches involving the insertion of standards and blanks. In addition to internal laboratory standards, three (3) reference material and blanks were inserted randomly into the flow of rock sample analysis. The results of the control samples are within the accepted parameters for accuracy, precision and overall performance of the certified materials. Analytical standards used were from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., Langley, BC and ORE RESEARCH & EXPLORATION (OREAS), Victoria, Australia.

No internal laboratory issues occurred during the analytical procedures.

Nickel values locked within silicate minerals are not economically recoverable with presently available technology. Davis Tube analysis is a method of magnetic separation used to determine the proportion of nickel that occurs within awaruite, a natural nickel-iron alloy that is easily recoverable.

A total of thirty rock samples collected from the three claims were selected to undergo magnetic separation through Davis Tube analysis separation by SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC. Samples were selected based on highest nickel values reported in original ICP-AES/MS assays. A 40-gram subsample was passed through the Davis Tube and agitated for four minutes. Magnetic concentrate was then collected, filtered, dried and weighed. An approximately 10 g subsample of the Davis Tube concentrates was analyzed by XRF. In total 20 of the 30 samples reported no recovered magnetic fraction indicating low quantities of magnetic minerals in these samples. In samples with magnetically recovered fractions, nickel values of the magnetic portions range from 0.19 to 0.46 % nickel, with Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel values ranging from 0.002% to 0.021%.

Samples containing magnetically recoverable nickel collected on the Murray Ridge Property appear to demonstrate elevated DTR nickel is highest in the Pinchi Lake Nickel claim group. Of the samples submitted, nine from the Pinchi Lake Nickel group contained between 0.002-0.007% DTR nickel.

Elsewhere on the Property overall DTR nickel values are relatively low and only one single sample within Pinchi Mt. Nickel claims returned sufficient magnetic fraction for analysis. The highest value of DTR Ni was collected from Pinchi Mt. Nickel Claim which returned up to 0.021% DTR from an outcrop of fine grained, strongly magnetic, and pervasively serpentinized ultramafic. None of the samples collected from Pinchi Lake Nickel East claims contained sufficient magnetic content for DTR analysis.

Qualified person

James M. Hutter, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp. is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Murray Ridge (Pinchi Lake)

The Murray Ridge and Pinchi Lake nickel projects are located approximately 15 to 30 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia. The project was previously explored by Nanton Nickel Corp. The projects consist of Five separate claim blocks totalling 7,093.11 hectares (17,527.46 acres) that were carefully selected to cover the best sampling results (greater than 0.20 per cent nickel in rocks) reported by Nanton Nickel Company in 2013 shortly after the discovery of the Decar nickel property owned FPX Nickel Corp. Awaruite was confirmed to be a constituent of the nickel values.

The Decar nickel project geology which lies 60 km southwest is an analogous suite of ultramafic intrusions that are hosts to widely disseminated coarse grained awaruite mineralization. Compositionally, awaruite (Ni2Fe-Ni3Fe) comprises approximately 75 per cent nickel, 25 per cent iron and 0 per cent sulphur, and therefore it is considered natural steel. Absence of sulphur allows a concentrate to be shipped directly to steel mills without incurring smelting and refining costs, and minimal environmental problems. For further details on the project refer to the company's website or to the company's press release dated August 3rd, 2021.

Pinchi Lake Nickel: https://recharge-resources.com/projects/murray-ridge-pinchi-lake/#Summary

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Yari Nieken"

Yari Nieken, CEO

