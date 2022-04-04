Nobel Provides Drill Results From Initial Program, La Salvadora Copper Project, Chile

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 - Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") has received assays for 10 drill holes from its initial diamond drill program on its recently acquired Salvadora copper project in Chile (the "Project") (see Table 1 below). Copper mineralization has been intersected in all drill holes, including significant intervals grading more than 1% copper. Drill holes are located within two areas of the Project (Figure 3). Mineralization in both areas remains open. Results obtained to date have confirmed the discovery of a significant copper sulfide mineralized zone west of outcropping copper oxide mineralization. The sulfide mineralization is less than 70m below surface on average and remains open to the north, south and west as well as at depth. The potential for a covered oxide zone associated with a newly identified sulfide zone at the southern target area remains to be tested with additional drilling along with delineation of the outcropping oxide zone at the northern target area.



Results to date include:

SAL-001 intersected 12m grading 0.97% copper and 17m grading 0.69% copper within a 52m zone that graded 0.57 % copper.

SAL-008 intersected 6m grading 1.17% copper within a 27m zone grading 0.68% copper.

SAL-009 intersected 11m grading 1.1% copper within a 20.3 m grading 0.91% copper.

SAL-016 intersected 6m grading 0.97% copper, 8m grading 1.24% copper, 15m grading 1.3% copper and 15m at bottom grading 0.36% copper within a 72 m wide oxidized mineralized breccia with certain of the sampled intervals still with pending assays.

SAL-006 intersected 10m grading 0.96% copper within a 20m zone grading 0.64% copper.



Figure 1: Location of the Salvadora project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73db5aa6-4edd-4a43-b1ad-cdca83e8002c

La Salvadora Project

The La Salvadora iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") project is located in the vicinity of the large Manto Verde (Anglo American) and Santo Domingo (Capstone Mining) IOCG deposits (Figure 2). The area is well serviced by all-weather roads and can be worked year-round. The region is well established as a mining area where community support is known to be strong and there is good access to infrastructure, including electricity, water and ports and mining infrastructure in region.

The initial drill program focused on two areas:

Area of a reverse circulation hole (SLVA-RC-0002) which reported 72 meters grading 1.21% copper and 0.21 g/t gold. This area is wide open for expansion. A southern area with a distinct magnetic anomaly approximately 1 kilometer to the south with only a single drill hole in it (SLVA-RC-0010) which intersected 20 meters grading 0.6% copper and 0.15g/t gold at shallow depths. One drill hole, SAL-016, which was drilled into the outcropping oxide zone



All the holes drilled to date by Nobel have intersected mineralization containing chalcocite, chalcopyrite as well as specularite, pyrite, magnetite hosted in hydrothermal breccias varying in core thickness from 30 meters to 73.4 meters. Three drill holes ended in mineralization (SAL-09, SAL-11 and SAL-13) however casing was left in these holes and they can be completed later. The widest intersection to date on the southern target area was in hole SAL-008, (Figure 3), . This hole intersected 53m of mineralized breccia from 144m to 197m. including 27m grading 0.68%Cu.

The first five drill holes targeted the depth and lateral extensions down dip from previously identified copper oxide mineralization at surface in the vicinity of historical RC drill hole SLVA-RC-0002 (see news releases dated November 8, 2021 and January 26, 2022). Following completion of the initial scout holes on this target, the drill was moved to the area of a distinct magnetic anomaly, where holes 6 to 15 and 17 are located. Hole 16 is located within the outcropping oxide zone and was drilled to confirm previously reported reverse circulation assay results. Table 1 below summarizes the results from holes 3, and 6 to 17 inclusive.

Results obtained to date have confirmed the discovery of a significant buried mineralized sulfide zone west of the previously known outcropping oxide mineralization. The mineralization starts less than 70m below surface on average and remains open to the north, south and west as well as at depth. The potential for a hidden oxide zone associated with the new sulfide zone on the southern area remains to be tested with additional drilling.

According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Nobel, "These are excellent results from the initial scout drilling program for the Project. Copper mineralization at shallow depths occurs in two areas more than 1 km apart. Geological work by our field crews indicate that it is possible that the southern zone represents a fault offset to the west of the northern area and its possible mineralization may be continuous between the two areas. There is an extensive copper mineralized system here that extends for well over a kilometer."

According to Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo., COO of Nobel, "The results obtained to date at Salvadora confirm the presence of at least two extensive mineralized bodies associated with hydrothermal breccias that are typical of deposits that are being mined presently in this area of Chile. It is very early in the exploration program, however drilling has demonstrated there is a thick zone of mineralized hydrothermal breccia that is continuous between the holes drilled to date. Subsequent exploration will attempt to expand the zones and delineate the higher grade areas. The Company is planning to complete this initial scout phase of drilling and use it to plan the next phase of drilling to better define size, continuity, and grade of these exciting targets."

Figure 2: Location map showing the La Salvadora Project as well as major projects and operations in the region is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dede9ef2-32fe-4415-a895-90b96aa7ea84

Figure 3: Location of the two target areas and drill holes at La Salvadora Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e882b009-e906-4bd3-aedb-8a582796ae1f



TABLE 1: DRILL HOLE ASSAYS

HOLE# FROM TO INTERVAL m COPPER% GOLD g/t North East Dip Azimuth SAL-001 85 88 3 0.82 0.19 385004 7113277 -60 60 146 198 52 0.57 INCLUDING 149 161 12 0.97 0.15 AND 168 185 17 0.69 SAL-002 129 134 5 0.34 384965 7113243 -60 60 INCLUDING 132 134 2 0.58 0.13 154 158 4 0.37 INCLUDING 154 156 2 0.52 0.13 170 174 4 0.34 208 210 2 0.45 SAL-003 168 173 5 0.59 385050 7113257 -60 60 179 182 3 0.45 205 208 3 0.47 SAL-004 154 158 4 0.26 384971 7113334 -60 60 207 210 3 0.34 SAL-005 137 159 22 0.42 384935 7113369 -60 60 INCLUDING 139 149 10 0.65 SAL-006 180 200 20 0.64 385144 7112534 -60 60 INCLUDING 190 200 10 0.96 0.2 SAL-007 ASSAYS PENDING 385252.6 7112390.58 -60 60 SAL-008 159 186 27 0.68 0.11 385181 7112626.55 -60 60 INCLUDING 162 168 6 1.17 0.16 SAL-009 130.5 150.8 20.3 0.91 0.18 385013 7112287 -60 60 INCLUDING 131.5 142.5 11 1.1 0.22 SAL-10 146 151.5 5.5 0.9 0.16 385251 7112597 -60 60 SAL-11 ASSAYS PENDING 385338 7112646 -60 60 SAL-12 135.5 148 12.5 0.49 385320 7112707 -60 60 SAL-13 ASSAYS PENDING 385364 7112731 -60 60 SAL-14 93 100.5 7.5 0.34 385446 7112774 -60 60 SAL-15 64.9 69 4.1 0.39 385450 7112735 -60 60 SAL-16 36 42 6 0.97 0.12 385367 7113279 -60 60 48 56 8 1.24 0.16 62 77 15 1.3 0.1 INCLUDING 68 77 9 1.8 93 108 15 0.36 SAL-017 ASSAYS PENDING 385450 7112630 -60 60

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Arseneau is the COO of the Company .

About Nobel

Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100% interest in each of the Algarrobo project and the La Salvadora project, both potential Iron Oxide Copper Gold Ore (IOCG) style, high grade copper properties in Chile. The country is a top mining jurisdiction as it is strategically located within 25 km from port and has world-class IOCG deposits within the Major Candelaria belt. Chile's mining capabilities benefit from close to surface, high grade mineralization within the mining face and has the necessary permitting in place.

