Adamera Identifies High-Grade Copper and Silver on Talisman Project

Vancouver, April 04, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces high-grade copper and silver samples from the 2021 exploration program on its 100 % owned Talisman copper-silver-lead-zinc project in Washington State. Outcrop samples have yielded several results, including 4.6% copper and +1000 g/t silver (See Table 1 and Figure 1 below).

The historic Talisman Mine is located 90 kilometres from the Teck Resources smelter in Trail, B.C. A new prospect, called "New Talisman" is located 500 metres southwest of the historic Talisman copper-zinc-silver mine. The mineral claims straddle the USA-Canada border near Laurier, Washington.

"Adamera's focus is gold however with current metal prices we don't overlook other opportunities within our portfolio. The mineralization discovered near the Talisman Mine clearly warrants additional work. We are considering options to advance the project including partnering with a base metal focused company," says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera.

The 2021 field program included mapping, prospecting, sampling and geophysical surveying. The work identifies zones of previously undocumented mineralization that demonstrate exploration potential. New data generated during the 2021 program has led the company to reevaluate the deposit model for Talisman. Once this is new model is complete, a news release describing the model and its implications for exploration and scale potential will be issued. Some of the zones could be rapidly advanced to drill testing. Key findings from the program include:

New Talisman mineralization is exposed intermittently over an area measuring more than 800 x 1100 metres within a westerly trending, gently dipping metasedimentary unit.

Identification of new mineralized stratigraphic horizons increasing the scale potential of the mineralized system.

High grade mineralization occurs within a broad zone with active magnetics and is locally associated with strong magnetic lows

Sulfide mineralization includes bornite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, and pyrite in association with magnetite and silver bearing minerals.

No previous drilling has been conducted near the new mineralized zones.

With current metal prices and proximity to Teck's smelter in Trail BC, Adamera considers this project to be a strategic land holding. A recommended follow up program would include a ground electromagnetic survey to outline massive to semi-massive sulfide mineralization. Drilling would follow to determine the sulfide distribution and grade at depth.

Jim Ebisch, geologist (P.GEO) with Adamera Minerals states, "This prospect has many characteristics similar to the stratabound copper-silver deposits located in the copper sulfide belt in northwest Montana. I have worked extensively and completed a Masters Thesis on one of those occurrences. Examples of this type of copper-silver deposit are the Hecla owned Montanore, Rock Creek and Troy deposits. The NewTalisman Prospect has similar potential and should be advanced.

Sample Ag (ppm) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Bi (ppm) W (ppm) 1 55.7 0.73 0.44 0.01 133 200 2 2.3 0.05 0.04 0.01 4 0 3 138 0.06 0.79 0.11 413 0 4 31.4 0.003 1.09 0.14 79 166 7 55.9 4.60 0.21 0.14 29 0 8 >1000 0.004 12.80 0.01 2830 200 9 4.3 0.55 0.004 0.01 2 0 10 8.1 4.41 0.01 0.30 13 0 11 6.8 2.80 0.002 0.50 1 0 12 12 1.14 0.005 0.01 1 0

Table 1. Selected grab samples highlighting anomalous to high-grade values. The 1000 g/t Ag is above detection limit of the analytical method and requires additional analysis to determine exact amount of Ag.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Shows ground magnetic data on part of the Talisman property. Silver and copper values are plotted for selected samples shown as small white circles. The Talisman Mine is referenced by the white square.

Jim Ebisch P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, assists with reviewing data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.