LaSalle Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval to Arrangement with Harfang

Vancouver, April 4, 2022 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 1, 2022 the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a Final Court Order approving the previously announced acquisition of Lasalle by Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HAR) ("Harfang") by way of plan of arrangement (see news release of LaSalle dated January 10, 2022 for more details).

"We are very pleased to have received Shareholders unanimous support of the Transaction, resulting in a much stronger exploration company that is securely financed. As the incoming Chief Executive Officer of Harfang, I'm excited to begin working with our combined team applying diligent and disciplined effort to deliver exploration success and corporate value to shareholders," commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle.

Regulatory Approval

The Transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and is expected to close in mid April upon completion of all required filings and approvals. Following completion of the Transaction, LaSalle's shares will be delisted from the TSXV. An application will also be made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions upon closing of the Transaction.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Transaction are set out in the Circular which is available under LaSalle's profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.lasalleexploration.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of LaSalle Exploration Corp.

"Ian Campbell"

President, CEO & Director

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects. Harfang trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HAR".

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.

LaSalle is a Canadian exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi in Ontario and Québec, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success., LaSalle is actively exploring Radisson in the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec as well as the Blakelock and Egan high-grade gold properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LSX".

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Arrangement, are forward-looking statements. Although LaSalle believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the Company's ability to complete the proposed Arrangement; the Company's ability to secure the necessary legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Arrangement and the Company's ability to achieve the synergies expected as a result of the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks associated with the business of Harfang and LaSalle; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; non-completion of the Arrangement; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Harfang and LaSalle's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. LaSalle does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

