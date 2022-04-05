Kinross announces sale of Russian assets

TORONTO, April 05, 2022 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement ("Agreement") with the Highland Gold Mining group of companies ("Highland Gold") and its affiliates to sell 100% of its Russian assets for total consideration of $680 million in cash.

As part of the transaction, Kinross will receive a total of $400 million in cash for the Kupol mine and the surrounding exploration licenses, which includes payment of $100 million upon closing, as well as additional payments of $150 million before the end of 2023, $100 million before the end of 2024, and $50 million before the end of 2025. Kinross will also receive a total of $280 million in cash for its Udinsk project, which includes payments of $80 million before the end of 2025, $100 million before the end of 2026, and $100 million before the end of 2027.

The deferred payments are secured by an extensive security package that includes share pledges, financial guarantees and an escrow account. All payments under the Agreement are payable in U.S. dollars.

Highland Gold is one of the largest gold mining companies in Russia and operates several mines in the country, including in the Chukotka and Khabarovsk regions where the Kupol mine and Udinsk project are located, respectively.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Russian government and the finalization of certain ancillary agreements.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.