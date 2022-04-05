Arianne Phosphate Expands Work On Alternative Fertilizers

-partners with Northern Nutrients of Canada to test direct applications

SAGUENAY, QC, April 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing its Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with Northern Nutrients of Saskatchewan, Canada to advance the use of its high-purity phosphate concentrate in alternatively derived fertilizers.

Under this agreement, Arianne has provided its phosphate concentrate to be combined into Northern Nutrient's proprietary fertilizer compositions to derive a multi-nutrient fertilizer that can be directly applied to the farmer's field. Testing of this new and proprietary fertilizer will commence this growing season, with results available through late summer and fall of 2022.

In February, Arianne announced that it was expanding its reach into alternative fertilizers (see Press Release dated February 8, 2022) through work with both research and corporate organizations. The benefits of this work would result in the ability to integrate the Company's phosphate concentrate directly into fertilizers without having to first transform it through acidulation. Currently, traditional phosphate fertilizers such as MAP & DAP require the acidulation process and, results in producers of phosphate concentrate, such as Arianne, having to contract with these phosphoric acid facilities.

The successful implementation of programs such as Arianne's work with Northern Nutrient are multi-fold. This process would produce a uniquely Canadian offering, reliant solely on domestic inputs and technology. It would also remove the logistical challenges and additional costs associated with shipping and transforming materials through numerous jurisdictions. Further, this process would eliminate the need to add ammonia/nitrogen into the finished fertilizer as are required in Monoammonium Phosphate ("MAP") and Diammonium Phosphate ("DAP"). With many ammonia-based fertilizers produced with natural gas, removing this would be extremely economical and add to the security of supply as, recent global events have highlighted the dependence on natural gas imports from challenging jurisdictions.

"I am extremely excited by the prospects of this work and, what it can mean for Arianne," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate. "Arianne's extremely rare, high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate is ideal for these alternative applications where the farmer will be very conscious of what is being spread on their field. As well, by being situated in Quebec, Canada, it removes 'security of supply' issues associated with where fertilizers are currently sourced from and, should remove many of the risks that we are unfortunately witnessing. Lastly, similar to Arianne's work within the LFP battery space, expanding the possible customers for our product, expands possible offtakers and partners for our project and, the unlocking of the substantial economics for our shareholders and stakeholders."

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 189,641,406 shares outstanding.

About Northern Nutrients:

Northern Nutrients is a Canadian based crop nutrition company serving the needs of the North American farmer since 2016. The Company has been involved in low salt and proprietary-based sustainable fertilizer manufacturing and distribution. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.northernnutrients.com

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

