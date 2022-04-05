Metals Creek DL22-025 Returns 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97 Meters in Deepest Intercept to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending mineralization an additional 78m below recently reported DL22-024



High Grade Intercept of 8.11 g/t Gold over 9.51m including 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97

Thunder Bay Ontario, April 5, 2022 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-025 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-025 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 753 meters below surface and 299 meters below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 14.10 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.97 meters (m) (798.35 - 802.32m). This was a part of a broader zone of high-grade mineralization of 8.11 g/t Au over 9.51m (792.81 - 802.32m). (See Table 1 Significant Results and figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal, figure 2 Schematic Section). This hole clearly demonstrates the continuation of the main zone iron formation down plunge. The continued presence of strong to intense alteration with associated strong pyrrhotite mineralization is a further indication the mineralizing system remains very strong at depth and continues to validate the current geological model that gold bearing iron formations can be quite laterally extensive. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, strong to intense alteration consists of strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite with significant overprinting of primary bedding structures. DL22-025 was drilled to test the interpreted center of the plunge line, piercing approximately 78 meters below the previously reported deepest hole DL22-024, which returned a core length intercept of 8.82 g/t Au over 3.90m. This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t Au over 19.61m. (see MEK news release dated 24 March 2022 and Figure 2 Schematic Section DL21-025).

Figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/119306_bd14793934f3388e_002full.jpg

Figure 2 Schematic Section DL22-025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/119306_bd14793934f3388e_003full.jpg

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek States "DL22-025 clearly demonstrates the continuation of high-grade mineralization at depth with similar strong alteration and mineralization to that of other high-grade intercepts previously reported. Our geologists have done a tremendous job targeting the Banded Iron Formation below existing drilling."

Drilling is ongoing and will continue to target the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West Zone and the East Iron Formation.

Table 1 - Significant Results

Drillhole Number Meters From Meters To Total Meters G/T Gold Zone DL22-025 792.81 802.32 9.51 8.11 Main including 798.35 802.32 3.97 14.10 Main

Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% true thickness.

Assays are pending for 5 drill holes at Dona Lake, results will be released once they are received and compiled. In addition, assays from Ogden drilling will be released once they are received and complied.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corp., where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

