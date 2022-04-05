Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

09:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NICOSIA, April 5, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM):

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Atalaya Mining plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd., as investment manager for the shareholders detailed at 4 below.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name

Newline Insurance Company Limited

Brit Reinsurance (Bermuda) Limited

Brit Syndicates Limited

Odyssey Reinsurance Company
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 1 April 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4 April 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

 Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.9% 5.9% 8,251,795

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112) 8,251,795 5.9%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

8,251,795

5.9%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited 5.9% 5.9%

Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited which acts as investment manager for each of Newline Insurance Company Limited, Brit Reinsurance (Bermuda) Limited, Brit Syndicates Limited and Odyssey Reinsurance Company (the ''Shareholders'') and, pursuant to investment agreements with each of the Shareholders, has control and discretion over the voting rights attaching to the ordinary shares of Atalaya Mining plc owned by the

Shareholders. Each of the Shareholders is a direct or indirect subsidiary of Fairfax

Financial Holdings Limited.)

 5.9% 5.9%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 4 April 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696120/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company


