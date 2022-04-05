Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2022 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

17:16 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

CALGARY, April 05, 2022 - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday, May 5, 2022. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9 am MT (11am ET) the following day, Friday, May 6, 2022 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.

Participants in North America can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-866-475-5449. Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please click the webcast link and follow the prompts given: Q1 Webcast. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay for a week. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 and entering the Conference ID: 5881757. The webcast will be archived and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investors" section - "Presentations and Events", on our website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

About Alaris

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QCP9
CAC010971017
www.alarisequitypartners.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap