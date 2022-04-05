Coeur Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 12, 2022.
Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405006049/en/
Contact
Coeur Mining Inc. Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations Phone: (312) 489-5800 www.coeur.com
