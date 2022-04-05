Abcourt Grants Stock Options to its New President and CEO

Rouyn - April 5, 2022 Abcourt Mines Inc. (« Abcourt » or the «Corporation») (TSXV:ABI) announces it has granted options to purchase 2,000,000 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 per share to its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment of Mr. Pascal Hamelin as President and CEO of Abcourt was announced by press release on March 24, 2022. These options are valid for a five-year period and were granted pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan.
ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Elder property has gold resources (2018). Abcourt is currently focusing on the extraction of gold at the Elder mine and on the development of the Sleeping Giant.
