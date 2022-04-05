Menü Artikel
Abcourt Grants Stock Options to its New President and CEO

22:50 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Rouyn - April 5, 2022 Abcourt Mines Inc. (« Abcourt » or the «Corporation») (TSXV:ABI) announces it has granted options to purchase 2,000,000 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 per share to its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment of Mr. Pascal Hamelin as President and CEO of Abcourt was announced by press release on March 24, 2022. These options are valid for a five-year period and were granted pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Elder property has gold resources (2018). Abcourt is currently focusing on the extraction of gold at the Elder mine and on the development of the Sleeping Giant.

To know more about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our web site at www.abcourt.com and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedar.com.

Pascal Hamelin,

President and CEO

T : (819) 768-2857

phamelin@abcourt.com

Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276 post 456

Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


