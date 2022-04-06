Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp.

Toronto, April 5, 2022 - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which he beneficially owns, sold 100,000 common shares of Vizsla Silver Corp., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.1% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $2.50 per share for aggregate consideration of $250,000.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 5,248,000 common shares and 5,348,000 common share purchase warrants representing approximately 3.5% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 6.9% of the outstanding common shares on a partially -diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 5,348,000 common shares and 5,348,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 3.6% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 7.0% on a partially diluted basis). The disposition combined with previous new share issuances by Vizsla Silver Corp., resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 4.5% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brought total holdings to under 10% on partially diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of Vizsla Silver Corp.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Vizsla Silver Corp., is located at Suite 700, 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V7. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Vizsla Silver's profile SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

