Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 11

05:20 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 5, 2022 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022") after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Pan American will also hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

Q1 2022 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

Pan American plans to release its unaudited results for Q1 2022 on Wednesday May 11, 2022, after market close. Details for the related conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, May 12, 2022


Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)


Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast: via our website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/
or directly at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/panamericansilver20220512.html

The live webcast, presentation slides and the Q1 2022 report will be available at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/. An archive of the webcast will also be available at the same link for three months.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Pan American is scheduled to hold its Shareholders Meeting at the offices of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders and proxyholders are encouraged not to attend the Shareholders Meeting in person and are urged to vote in advance by proxy, as discussed in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular").

The Shareholders Meeting may be accessed remotely via live conference call and audio webcast. Material related to the Shareholders Meeting, including the Circular, is available at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ under the heading "Annual General and Special Meeting".

Details for the Shareholders Meeting conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022


Time:

6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT)


Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast: via our website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/investors/events-and-presentations/
or directly at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/panamericansilver20220511.html

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American Silver provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-unaudited-results-and-host-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-on-may-11-301518587.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.



Contact
Siren Fisekci, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Ph: 604-806-3191, Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
876617
CA6979001089
www.panamericansilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap