Orla Mining Provides First Quarter 2022 Operational Results

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2022 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") today is pleased to provide an interim operational update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

CAMINO ROJO OXIDE MINE OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Camino Rojo Oxide Mine gold production totalled 23,031 ounces for the first quarter 2022. Gold production guidance for the full year 2022 is maintained at 90,000 to 100,000 ounces.

After a successful commissioning period which included the ramp up of mining and processing to sustained throughput levels, commercial production at the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine was declared effective April 1, 2022. During the quarter, construction activities completed included installation of heap leach liner in cell two and event pond, placement of overliner material on cell two of the heap leach, commissioning of the third and final overland conveyor, construction of the airstrip, and completion of the rainwater runoff diversion.

Camino Rojo achieved record monthly processing throughput in March 2022. The average daily stacking throughput for the month was 17,444 tonnes per day or 97% of nameplate capacity of 18,000 tonnes per day. Daily stacking throughput for the first quarter of 2022 averaged 15,917 tonnes per day. Achieving nameplate capacity is expected during the second quarter.

Mined ore tonnes are reconciling well to the block model and process recoveries to date are in line with the metallurgical recovery model.

Mining and Processing Totals

Mar-22 YTD 2022 Ore Mined tonnes 684,255 1,866,151 Ore - processed tonnes 539,379 1,404,952 Low Grade Ore - stockpiled tonnes 144,876 461,199 Waste Mined tonnes 225,542 707,719 Total Mined tonnes 909,797 2,573,871 Strip Ratio w:o 0.33 0.38 Total Ore Mined Gold Grade g/t 0.70 0.68 Ore - processed g/t 0.80 0.79 Low Grade Ore - stockpiled g/t 0.35 0.36







Ore Crushed tonnes 529,553 1,369,111 Ore Stacked tonnes 547,965 1,652,999 Stacked Ore Gold Grade g/t 0.79 0.81 Gold Poured (adjusted upon final refining) oz 7,155 23,031







Daily Stacked Throughput Rate - Average* tpd 17,444 15,917 Daily Stacked Throughput / Nameplate Capacity % 96.9% 88.4% Total Crushed Ore Stockpile** tonnes 219,019 Total Crushed Ore Stockpile Au Grade g/t 0.87 Total ROM Ore Stockpile** tonnes 863,913 Total ROM Ore Stockpile Grade g/t 0.38

* Average stacking rate calculation excludes truck-stacked overliner material (7,213 tonnes for March 2022 and 220,432 tonnes for Q1 2022). ** Crushed ore stockpile includes crushed ore in the crushed ore stockpile, and stockpiled overliner fines. ROM stockpile includes low-grade stockpiles and ROM ore stockpile.

"Once again, our team in Mexico has delivered on two significant milestones: our first full quarter of gold production and achieving commercial production on time," said Andrew Cormier, Chief Operating Officer of Orla Mining. "The team remains focused on consistent performance and execution and we are well-positioned to deliver on our 2022 guidance."

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Metallurgical results for Camino Rojo Sulphides Project.

Advancement of exploration drill programs in Mexico and Panama.

First quarter 2022 financial results.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information related to Camino Rojo in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. J. Andrew Cormier, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 standards.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The operation is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

