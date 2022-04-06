HighGold Mining Adds to Senior Management Team and Issues New Stock Options

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updates to the Company's Senior Management team, with the appointment of Devin den Boer to the position of Vice President Operations, Alaska and the promotion of Ian Cunningham-Dunlop to Senior Vice President, Exploration.

In step with the evolution and growth of the Company and its flagship Johnson Tract Project, Alaska, HighGold has expanded its senior management team with the objective of maximizing success during the exciting next phases of exploration and advancement at Johnson Tract.

Devin den Boer brings 25 years of global mining industry experience having worked in various senior roles at major mining companies including Kinross, Goldfields, and AngloGold Ashanti. He has led teams in the successful discovery, definition and growth of several multi-million ounce gold deposits in South America, SE Asia, West Africa and Russia. Devin was most recently District Director of Exploration at Kinross where he oversaw resource development and exploration activities, including mine study support, at the Chulbatkan intrusion related gold deposit, in the Far East of Russia. Prior to that at Kinross, Devin held the position of Regional Director of Exploration, Africa Region which included oversight of brownfields exploration at Tasiast in Mauritania. Devin earned a B.Sc. in Geological Sciences from The University of British Columbia and is a P.Geo. in good standing with EGBC.

"We are very pleased to welcome Devin den Boer to the Company," commented HighGold CEO Darwin Green. "Devin's global experience advancing major gold projects for senior mining companies will be of tremendous value as we take the Johnson Tract Project forward. The skill set he brings will be an excellent compliment to HighGold's deep bench of accomplished geoscientists led by Ian Cunningham-Dunlop and supported by a technical advisory team of industry experts."

"Johnson Tract is one of the most exciting undeveloped high-grade gold projects in North America and I'm thrilled to be joining the top-notch team at HighGold," commented Devin den Boer. "I look forward to helping advance the project along the path of value creation for the Company and its stakeholders."

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop has been promoted to Senior Vice President Exploration from Vice President Exploration. Ian has more than 35 years of experience in domestic and international mineral exploration and project development. His discovery record includes involvement in 12 mineral deposits with endowment greater than 1 million ounces gold equivalent ("AuEq") and a total endowment greater than 45 million ounces AuEq. Major successes include his prior role as VP Exploration for Fronteer Gold, acquired by Newmont in 2011 for CDN$2.3 billion, and the receipt of the AMEBC E.A Scholz award for Excellence in Mine Development in 2003 for his role in adding mineral reserves at the Eskay Creek Mine, British Columbia.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces the issuance of 1,057,500 stock options with an exercise price of C$1.00 per share for the purchase of up to 1,057,500 shares of the Company. The stock options have a five-year term. All the stock options are subject to vesting conditions over a two-year period. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers, employees, technical advisors and consultants of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Timmins South (Golden Perimeter) properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

