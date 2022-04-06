Auriant Mining AB (publ.) obtains a conditional loan facility of up to SEK 9,400,000

The Company has on this date entered into a conditional loan commitment agreement with its related party, GoMobile Nu AB, which holds approximately 23 percent of the shares and the votes in the Company. The agreement is conditional in such way that its validity is subject to approval by the general meeting of the Company, which is to be held on 10 May 2022. Under the loan commitment agreement, the creditor makes available, between 10 May 2022 and 9 May 2023 (the commitment period), a loan facility of up to SEK 9,400,000, which may be drawn by the Company in one or more tranches. The payable interest is 6,5 percent per annum on any amount drawn under the loan facility, and a stand-by fee of 1,5 percent per annum is payable on any undrawn amount of the loan facility during the commitment period.

The Company is entitled to end the commitment period anytime, and thus limit the amount of the stand-by fee. Any amounts drawn shall be repaid by 10 May 2023, on which date also the interest and the stand-by fee shall be payable.

The facility will enable the Company to pay its general corporate expenses while the Company is working to open a new bank account, following the termination by the Austrian authorities of business operations of Sberbank Europe AG, where the Company previously had its bank account.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.10 CET on April 6th, 2022.

