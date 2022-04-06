Andean Precious Metals Announces RSU Grant

Toronto, April 6, 2022 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQB: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a leading Latin-American silver producer, today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 261,753 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain executive officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to Andean's Restricted Share Unit Plan. The RSUs shall vest on the date that is thirty-six months from the date of grant. Upon vesting, each RSU will be settled by the issuance of one common share of Andean, or if agreed by the holder thereof and Andean, by a payment of cash.
About Andean Precious Metals Corp.
Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.
Company Contact Fraser Buchan Corporate Development ir@andeanpm.com T: +1 647 480 1550
North America Trevor Heisler NATIONAL Capital Markets theisler@national.ca
Europe Oliver Lamb Tavistock andean@tavistock.co.uk T: +44 20 7920 3150
