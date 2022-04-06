New Found Provides Update on Technical Disclosure

New Found ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is issuing this press release as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ('BCSC') to clarify its disclosure in its March 24, 2022 news release which has been amended to include the changes outlined below.

To meet the requirements of section 3.3 (2) of NI 43-101 the Company has added additional higher-grade intervals within lower grade intersections to Tables 1, 2 and 3. Additionally, the Company would like to clarify that the assay data disclosed has been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates and that the Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

Golden Joint and Lotto Zone Highlights

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-243 243.75 245.75 2.00 10.74 Lotto Main 244.50 245.45 0.95 22.49 NFGC-21-289 192.95 195.35 2.40 12.57 Lotto Main 193.25 194.55 1.3 21.58 NFGC-21-295 110.20 112.20 2.00 12.19 Lotto Main 110.55 111.25 0.7 34.81 NFGC-21-296 228.00 230.60 2.60 15.66 Lotto Main NFGC-21-319 176.60 179.00 2.40 20.01 Lotto Main Including 176.6 177.7 1.1 43.31 And 315.30 317.35 2.05 23.08 Sunday NFGC-21-333 61.40 64.00 2.60 11.67 Lotto Main Including 62.75 63.25 0.50 58.00 NFGC-21-338 282.65 284.80 2.15 25.31 Lotto Main Including 284.05 284.50 0.45 115.25 Lotto Main NFGC-21-367A 324.45 326.65 2.20 24.25 Lotto Main NFGC-21-404A 217.15 219.20 2.05 31.63 Lotto Main Including 217.45 218.05 0.60 107.50 Lotto Main NFGC-21-264 102.00 104.10 2.10 13.35 Golden Joint HW NFGC-21-462 325.75 339.90 14.15 69.15 Golden Joint Including 325.75 330.70 4.95 40.36 Including 326.30 327.25 0.95 182.50 And Including 333.30 339.90 6.60 117.85 Including 333.30 334.25 0.95 96.10 Including 335.85 337.15 1.30 190.63 Including 338.00 339.90 1.90 228.03 Table 1: Golden Joint and Lotto Drilling Highlights 1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 90% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. All composited intervals are provided in Tables 2 and 3.

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-224 111.30 113.30 2.00 5.83 Lotto Main And 242.00 244.00 2.00 1.23 NFGC-21-243 243.75 245.75 2.00 10.74 Lotto Main Including 244.50 245.45 0.95 22.49 NFGC-21-260 320.00 322.00 2.00 2.04 Sunday And 328.80 331.10 2.30 1.77 NFGC-21-266 No Significant Values Lotto Main NFGC-21-271 No Significant Values Lotto Main NFGC-21-289 192.95 195.35 2.40 12.57 Lotto Main Including 193.25 194.55 1.3 21.58 NFGC-21-295 110.20 112.20 2.00 12.19 Lotto Main Including 110.55 111.25 0.70 34.81 NFGC-21-296 228.00 230.60 2.60 15.66 Lotto Main NFGC-21-303 253.75 257.50 3.75 6.37 Lotto Main NFGC-21-319 176.60 179.00 2.40 20.01 Lotto Main Including 176.6 177.7 1.1 43.31 And 183.60 186.00 2.40 1.17 And 315.30 317.35 2.05 23.08 Sunday NFGC-21-333 61.40 64.00 2.60 11.67 Lotto Main Including 62.75 63.25 0.50 58.00 And 78.00 80.80 2.80 1.89 And 124.15 126.45 2.30 3.25 Lotto Main NFGC-21-338 282.65 284.80 2.15 25.31 Lotto Main Including 284.05 284.50 0.45 115.25 Lotto Main NFGC-21-355 394.00 396.85 2.85 1.30 Lotto Main NFGC-21-367A 324.45 326.65 2.20 24.25 Lotto Main NFGC-21-379 No Significant Values Lotto Main NFGC-21-382A 204.75 206.75 2.00 1.90 Lotto Main And 213.00 215.10 2.10 1.33 And 218.00 220.10 2.10 2.80 NFGC-21-391 No Significant Values Lotto Main NFGC-21-399 No Significant Values Lotto Main NFGC-21-404A 202.00 204.10 2.10 1.50 Lotto Main And 217.15 219.20 2.05 31.63 Including 217.45 218.05 0.60 107.50 And 222.50 224.95 2.45 3.43 NFGC-21-409 230.05 232.20 2.15 3.09 Lotto Main And 268.75 271.00 2.25 1.05 Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this release for Lotto Zone 1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 90% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-249 59.80 64.15 4.35 1.04 Golden Joint HW NFGC-21-252A 136.80 139.20 2.40 1.53 Golden Joint HW NFGC-21-262 13.00 15.85 2.85 1.62 Golden Joint HW And 163.60 165.95 2.35 1.49 Golden Joint NFGC-21-264 102.00 104.10 2.10 13.35 Golden Joint HW And 337.35 339.60 2.25 1.08 Golden Joint And 353.55 355.55 2.00 2.36 NFGC-21-268A 165.15 167.40 2.25 2.12 Golden Joint HW And 201.65 203.85 2.20 1.58 NFGC-21-281B 228.00 230.50 2.50 1.08 Golden Joint HW And 238.00 240.00 2.00 2.91 Golden Joint NFGC-21-287 223.00 225.00 2.00 2.34 Golden Joint HW NFGC-21-294 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-301 282.70 284.85 2.15 2.63 Golden Joint And 288.45 291.60 3.15 2.26 NFGC-21-302 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-326 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-332 418.70 421.00 2.30 1.84 Golden Joint NFGC-21-335 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-343A 163.00 165.00 2.00 1.52 Golden Joint HW NFGC-21-344B No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-353 187.30 189.50 2.20 2.35 Golden Joint NFGC-21-359 228.50 231.00 2.50 1.72 Golden Joint HW And 403.60 405.75 2.15 1.77 Golden Joint NFGC-21-365 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-373 268.00 270.20 2.20 1.39 Golden Joint NFGC-21-374 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-389 294.35 296.60 2.25 5.91 Golden Joint HW And 302.55 304.60 2.05 2.77 And 307.85 310.20 2.35 1.35 NFGC-21-453 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-21-462 325.75 339.9 14.15 69.15 Golden Joint Including 325.75 330.70 4.95 40.36 Including 326.30 327.25 0.95 182.50 And Including 333.3 339.9 6.60 117.85 Including 333.30 334.25 0.95 96.10 Including 335.85 337.15 1.30 190.63 Including 338.00 339.90 1.90 228.03 Table 3: Summary of composite results reported in this release for Golden Joint Zone 1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 70% to 90% of reported intervals. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this news release dated April 6, 2022, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 400,000m drill program at Queensway, now approximately 38% complete. The Company is well funded for this program with a current working capital balance of approximately $106 million.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

