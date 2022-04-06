Menü Artikel
Alcoas Massena Operations Earns Certification from Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)

14:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Massena facility in New York has earned provisional certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for both its smelter and casthouse.

Massena is the world's longest continuously operating smelter, with aluminum production beginning in 1902. During its long history of manufacturing excellence, the smelter has undergone numerous upgrades and currently has a nameplate capacity of 130,000 metric tons, all powered by renewable hydroelectricity.

"Earning certifications from ASI aligns with our vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future," said John Slaven, Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "This recognition for Massena is welcome news for the facility's 120 years of continual production and the important work that our employees do there every day to consistently improve for the benefit of our customers, communities and the environment."

The provisional ASI Performance Standard certification will bring Alcoa's total number of facilities certified to ASI's standards to 16 global sites. Also, Alcoa has earned ASI's Chain of Custody certification, which allows the company to globally market and sell ASI-certified aluminum. The Performance Standard certifications and the Chain of Custody (CoC) certification align with two of Alcoa's core sustainability objectives - improving the company's operational footprint and enhancing the value of its products through differentiation.

The ASI Certification program is the most comprehensive in the industry, developed via a multi-stakeholder consultation process that defines robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and criteria, including key issues such as biodiversity, rights for Indigenous Peoples, and greenhouse gas emissions.

"ASI congratulates Alcoa on Massena's achievements for the aluminum sector and the historical industrial development it helped bring to the region," said Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI. "During its proud history, the facility has continued innovating to meet the challenges of a constantly changing sustainability landscape, and achieving Performance Standard Certification is a demonstration of this commitment."

The provisional status is due to some criteria requiring an on-site evaluation by an ASI accredited auditor, a practice that complies with ASI's updated bylaws related to the travel delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.



Contact

Investor Contact
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact
Jim Beck
412-315-2909
Jim.Beck@alcoa.com


