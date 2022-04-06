Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Project in Durango, Mexico

Initial Phase 1 results included 2,369 g/t (83.6 oz/ton) AgEq over 1.01 m within a broader intercept of 361.8 g/t (12.76 oz/t) AgEq over 8.37 m in Hole NOR-21-004

Vancouver, April 6, 2022 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Phase 2 exploration drilling is underway at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico.





Figure 1: Drilling in progress at the La Joya Project on hole NOR 22-012

Phase 2 drilling will remain focused on the underexplored Noria portion of the Property and new targets that were identified in the results received to date from the Phase 1 drilling program.

As previously reported, a new discovery that is of primary interest is a shallow high-grade gold zone that was unexpectedly hit in hole NOR-21-004. The hole, which deviated significantly to the south of the intended target, encountered high-grade gold in multiple intervals that included 19.2 grams per tonne (g/t) (0.677 oz/ton) gold (Au) over 3.00 metres (m) starting from a depth of 126 m downhole and 29.0 g/t (1.023 oz/ton) Au over 1.01 m starting from a depth of 164.61 m downhole.

The Phase 1 program consisted of 11 holes for a total of 2,424 m of drilling. Sample assay results for the first seven holes were reported on March 24, 2022 (See news release), and results for the remaining holes are expected shortly. For Phase 1 drill hole collar locations, see plan map.

"We are fully funded for Phase 2 drilling and excited to commence follow up on the new gold discovery," said Mike Romanik, president of Silver Dollar. "We are expecting the balance of the Phase 1 drill results shortly and will tailor and expand the program as additional targets become more clearly defined."

Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.





Figure 2: Click on the image above to view a two-minute video introducing the La Joya Project

About the La Joya Project

The La Joya Project is situated approximately 75 kilometres directly southeast of the state capital city of Durango in a prolific mineralized region with past-producing and operating mines including Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, Industrias Penoles's Sabinas Mine, Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine, and First Majestic's La Parrilla and Del Toro Silver Mines. For additional information on the Project click on the satellite map above to watch a two-minute video.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020 and is fully funded for 2022 with approximately $9 million in the treasury. The Company's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in the state of Durango, Mexico; and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potentially accretive acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally.

