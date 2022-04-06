Big Red Mining Corp. (RED) Announces Final Results from The 2021 Drilling Program on the Dobie Lake Copper Property in Ontario
Highlights:
- High grade copper was intersected in Drill hole DL-21-01 - 1.8% Cu over 6.8m, including 3.97% Cu over 1.8m and 2.05% Cu over 3.8m.
- Copper mineralization was encountered in all nine drill holes.
Vancouver, April 6, 2022 - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Big Red") is pleased to announce the final results from the 2021 drilling program on the Dobie Lake Copper Property in Ontario. The drilling totalled 1222.8 meters in 9 holes with 758.8 meters (m) on the Canamiska Zone and 465 meters on the Alpha Vein of the No. 2 Zone.
Copper mineralization comprising chalcopyrite and chalcocite which returned assays greater than 0.05% Copper (Cu) was encountered in all nine drill holes.
High grade copper was intersected in Drill hole DL-21-01 - 1.8%Cu over 6.8m including 3.97% Cu over 1.8m and 2.05% Cu over 3.8m and drill hole DL-21-03 (0.48% Cu over 1.3m) while the remaining intersections ranged from 0.15% to 0.3% Cu.
The intersections were mostly shallow with the deepest in drill hole DL-21-06 at 76 meters and drill hole DL-21-05 at 130 meters depth.
Table 1: Assay Highlights of Dobie Lake Drilling
|Dobie Lake Drilling 2021 Highlights
|DL-21-01
|SAMPLE #
|From
|To
|Length
|ppm
|Percent
|E539553
|61.2
|62.0
|0.8
|76900.0
|7.69
|E539554
|62.0
|63.0
|1.0
|9910.0
|0.99
|E539555
|63.0
|64.0
|1.0
|2680.0
|0.27
|E539556
|64.0
|65.0
|1.0
|3750.0
|0.38
|E539558
|65.0
|66.0
|1.0
|159.0
|0.02
|E539559
|66.0
|67.0
|1.0
|2750.0
|0.28
|E539560
|67.0
|68.0
|1.0
|940.0
|0.09
|DL-21-02
|E539574
|179.5
|180.5
|1.0
|778.0
|0.08
|DL-21-03
|E539575
|26.0
|26.9
|0.9
|1650
|0.17
|E539576
|26.9
|27.3
|0.4
|12000
|1.20
|and
|E539582
|36.0
|36.7
|0.7
|1850
|0.19
|DL-21-04
|E539599
|100.6
|101.3
|0.7
|727
|0.07
|DL-21-05
|E539647
|129.0
|130.0
|1.0
|1510
|0.15
|DL-21-06
|E539658
|7.2
|8.1
|0.9
|3650
|0.37
|E539659
|8.1
|9.1
|1.0
|3540
|0.35
|E539661
|9.1
|10.1
|1.0
|557
|0.06
|E539662
|10.1
|11.1
|1.0
|360
|0.04
|E539663
|11.1
|12.0
|0.9
|117.5
|0.01
|E539664
|12.0
|12.6
|0.6
|3290
|0.33
|and
|E539667
|21.5
|22.3
|0.8
|1070
|0.11
|E539668
|22.3
|23.1
|0.9
|661
|0.07
|E539669
|23.1
|24.0
|0.9
|1320
|0.13
|E539671
|24.0
|24.5
|0.5
|1975
|0.20
|E539672
|24.5
|25.0
|0.5
|3010
|0.30
|E539673
|25.0
|26.0
|1.0
|1450
|0.15
|and
|E539677
|49.5
|50.0
|0.5
|2580
|0.26
|E539678
|73.0
|74.0
|1.0
|465
|0.05
|E539680
|74.0
|75.0
|1.0
|460
|0.05
|E539681
|75.0
|76.0
|1.0
|703
|0.07
|DL-21-07
|E539697
|31.0
|32.0
|1.0
|3770
|0.38
|E539698
|32.0
|32.7
|0.7
|1075
|0.11
|E539699
|32.7
|33.0
|0.3
|674
|0.07
|DL-21-08
|E539720
|45.5
|46.3
|0.8
|1570
|0.16
|E539721
|46.3
|47.1
|0.8
|3480
|0.35
|and
|E539724
|66.5
|67.2
|0.7
|2010
|0.20
|and
|E539728
|101.30
|102.10
|0.80
|1725
|0.17
|DL-21-09
|E539735
|14.0
|14.7
|0.7
|2700
|0.27
|and
|E539736
|32.6
|33.6
|1.0
|463
|0.05
Further work is planned for 2022 to follow-up on these results and to continue testing the known copper mineralized areas of the expanded Dobie Lake Copper Property including the newly acquired, high grade SE Trench area (samples up to 13% Cu) and the No.1 Zone (samples up to 6.98% Cu over 4 meters).
Jag Sandhu, CEO of Big Red stated, "We are very pleased that we intersected copper mineralization in every hole of the present drilling program and are especially pleased with the intersections in drill holes Dl-21-01 and Dl-21-03. We look forward to exploring this exciting copper property in 2022."
Qualified Person
James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological and technical information reported in this news release. Mr. Atkinson is not independent of the Company as he is a member of the Board of Directors of Big Red.
About Big Red Mining Corp.
Bid Red is focussed on discovering metals required for the clean energy revolution. Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.
WWW.BIGREDMINING.COM
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119450