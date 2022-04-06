Gratomic Signs New Project Agreement

The agreement will support the characterization of spherical graphite, a key component of Lithium-ion batteries

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82), announces today that it has signed a project agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to evaluate the performance of spherical graphite samples extracted and supplied by Gratomic. The tests will be performed at the NRC's laboratories in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. The NRC is Canada's largest federal research and development organization which offers a variety of services, including expertise and infrastructure for clean and energy-efficient transportation applications.

As part of the project, the NRC will perform half-cell testing (a method of testing the viability of battery materials) in coin cells (small disc-shaped battery as depicted below) of coated anodes based on Gratomic's spherical graphite samples, to measure the reversible capacity (the accumulation of surplus capacity) and the initial coulombic efficiency (the ratio of output versus input charge of a battery), and will provide a summary report with the test results for 10 different samples. Each test result will be based on the average of 6 cells. Phase one of the project consists of making and processing the electrodes which involves a series of precision tasks. The second phase will focus on testing the anodes.

Image above, depicting the internal structure of a coin cell battery credited to Jour, Liu, Changhong, Lui, Lin, Optimal Design of Li-Ion Batteries through Multi-Physics Modeling and Multi-Objective Optimization, ResearchGate, 2008-2022 ResearchGate GmbH, 2017/01/01, https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Three-electrodes-coin-cell-assembly-This-cell-is-made-to-validate-the-battery-model-The_fig3_317199053.

The Company anticipates the graphite samples will perform well. This project will allow a deeper understanding of the properties of its Aukam project graphite and its performance in lithium-ion batteries.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected.

