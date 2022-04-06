Goldcliff Begins Drilling at Kettle Valley

VANCOUVER, April 06, 2022 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) announces that the Company has begun drilling at the Kettle Valley Gold-Silver project (KVG) located near Rock Creek, B.C. The KVG project is a newly recognized epithermal Au- Ag mineralized system that has never been drilled. This maiden drill programme totaling approximately 1500 metres will comprise of up to six holes drilled to depths of 250 metres and test a strike length of 550 metres.
Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.
For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.
