Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Gold Royalty Completes Expanded Royalty Financing with Monarch Mining Corporation

22:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced transaction with Monarch Mining Corp. ("Monarch"). Pursuant to the transaction, Gold Royalty provided C$4.5 million in additional royalty financing to Monarch in exchange for increasing the size of the Company's existing royalties and provided an additional C$1 million in financing to Monarch by participating in its marketed private placement.

The expanded royalties include:

  • Increased Per Tonne Royalty ("PTR"): The existing C$2.50 PTR on material from the Beaufor Mine through the Beacon Mill will be increased to C$3.75/t on material from the Beaufor Mine and C$1.25/t on material from the McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties.
  • Increased Net Smelter Return ("NSR") Royalties: The existing 2.50% NSR royalties on Monarch's McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties will be increased to a 2.75% NSR over the properties.
  • Buyback Elimination: Monarch's existing 1.25% NSR royalty buyback rights on the McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties will be extinguished.
  • Pre-emptive Rights: Gold Royalty will retain pre-emptive rights on any future PTR's on the Beacon Mill and will retain a right of first refusal on the creation of any additional NSR properties over the McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties.

Pursuant to the private placement, Gold Royalty acquired 1,666,667 units of Monarch at a price of C$0.60 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Monarch and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional share for C$0.95 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance thereof.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-completes-expanded-royalty-financing-with-monarch-mining-corporation-301519427.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.



Contact
Gold Royalty Corp., Telephone: (833) 396-3066, Email: info@goldroyalty.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QPLC
CA38071H1064
www.goldroyalty.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap