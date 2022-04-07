Transition Metals Announces Results of the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

Sudbury, April 6, 2022 - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 24, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

A total of 15,888,519 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 27.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated January 19, 2022 (the "Circular"), were re-elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Thomas Atkins 14,349,342 95.61% 658,999 4.39% Jon Baird 14,843,092 98.90% 165,249 1.01% Jason Marks 14,422,275 96.10% 586,066 3.91% Scott McLean 14,948,342 99.60% 59,999 0.40% Brian Montgomery 14,942,092 99.56% 66,249 0.44% William Pearson 14,843,092 98.90% 165,249 1.10%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved:

The re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;

the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan as described in the Circular;

Matters Voted Upon Voted For Withheld or Against Appointment of the Auditors 15,888,519 100.00% 0 0.00% Remuneration of the Auditors 15,008,341 100.00% 0 0.00% Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan 14,186,012 94.52% 822,329 5.48%

Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into discoveries. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places where others have not searched, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Scott McLean

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 669-1777

