VANCOUVER, April 07, 2022 - Orford Mining Corp. (TSXV:ORM) has provided an update on its exploration property portfolio, which will be Orford's most active year. The company has more than $9 million in planned exploration spending, including 7,500 metres of diamond drilling over three properties.



Orford's principal assets are located in two areas of the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district.

The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend.

Orford has acquired four property positions (Joutel-Eagle, McClure East, Joutel-South and Joutel-Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts several historical deposits. On November 30, 2021, Orford announced an option to acquire 100% of the 50 square kilometre Joutel Eagle Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Orford is currently in the middle of its first drilling program at its Joutel Eagle project. The drilling program follows a digital compilation of the historic work that had been completed on the project. The focus of the current 1,500 metre drill program is the "South Gold Zone" which contains a steeply dipping gold bearing veins with grades of up to 6.4 g/t gold over 2.7 metres in historic drilling that is open at depth. The "South Gold Zone" has a strike length of approximately 700 metres and is partially tested to a depth of 500 metres below surface.

Two holes have been drilled to date, with the third in progress in Phase 1. Drill hole 22-JE-001, was planned to confirm the historical results intersected in drill hole 82-01 which reported 6.2 metres grading 3.0 g/t gold, including 2.7 metres grading 6.5 g/t gold. Drill hole 22-JE-002, intended to confirm results encountered in the historical diamond drill hole 82-02 which reported 14.4 metres grading 1.6 g/t gold, including 2.6 metres grading 5.3 g/t gold.

Orford recently announced a 3,000-metre drill program as part of a $3.5 million exploration program on its Qiqavik property to test the Annick and Eric north south trends as well as additional targets on the IP Lake and Interlake Structural zones.

Orford recently received approval from its partner, Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd for a $4.9 million exploration program as part of Wyloo's earn-in to Orford's high-grade Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Metal West Raglan Property. The 2022 program will be focused on diamond drilling of between 2,500 to 3,000 metres to test newly defined targets. Historically, six significant discoveries have been made on the property with the best results being from the Frontier Zone, with five high grade Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Metal mineralized lens clusters over a 2,500-meter strike.

The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information please visit the company's website www.OrfordMining.com, contact David Christie, President and CEO, at 647-255-8037 or email dchristie@OrfordMining.com.

