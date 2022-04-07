Comstock Announces New Director Nominations for 2022

VIRGINIA CITY, April 07, 2022 - Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company") today announced the nominations of both Ms. Kristin M. Slanina, 52, and its President & CFO, Mr. Kevin E. Kreisler, 49, to stand for election for its Board of Directors at Comstock's next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on May 26, 2022, in Reno, Nevada.

Ms. Slanina is currently the Chief Innovation Officer of Parkmyfleet, creating end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) mobility hubs that include on-site power generation, storage, software, infrastructure and battery recycling. She spent over two decades at Ford Motor Company, including 10 years in core engine engineering, when she transitioned into strategy, planning and advanced technology and was a key architect of the Ford Future of Mobility Blueprint, outlining how connected, autonomous and electric technologies can change the way people and goods move. She restructured and led Fiat-Chrysler's fuel economy, greenhouse gas plan where she was the director of propulsion strategy. She was also an Executive Director at Ernst & Young, leading their future of mobility practice and brings Comstock over 30 years of leadership in innovation, electrification, mobility, and engineering. Ms. Slanina is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, (B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering) with a minor in French. She is also a board and committee member at Velodyne Lidar.

"Kristin is an innovator and remarkably, the first female engineer in Ford of Germany. She is a champion who supports women at all career levels, having voluntarily mentored hundreds of female professionals throughout her career. Her supply chain knowledge around the current electrification transition should prove invaluable," stated Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Kreisler joined Comstock as its president and chief financial officer in September 2021, with an extensive background in hazardous waste, renewable fuels, agriproducts, intellectual property development, and scaling commercial production processes. He has led the development of early-stage technologies, with an emphasis on innovation and breakthroughs and practical, systemic decarbonization solutions that leverage existing infrastructure for globally-meaningful sustainability gains. Mr. Kreisler is a graduate of Rutgers University College of Engineering (B.S., Civil and Environmental Engineering), Rutgers Graduate School of Management (MBA), and Rutgers University School of Law (J.D.).

"We have transformed Comstock into a renewable energy company, enabling systemic decarbonization through our Cellulosic Fuels (Comstock Fuels) and Electrification Products (LiNiCo) businesses. Kevin and Kristin bring us extensive knowledge of these industrial supply chains, with added engineering, environmental, and public company governance experience that complements and expands our existing board's competencies. Our whole board welcomes their contributions," concluded Mr. De Gasperis.



The Company's 2022 AGM has been scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PDT in Reno, Nevada, at the Atlantis Hotel. The meeting will feature Comstock's renewable businesses and highlight the Company's board and expanded senior management teams, including Ms. Slanina and Mr. Kreisler.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that contribute to global decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting massive supplies of under-utilized natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. The Company intends to achieve exponential growth and extraordinary financial, natural, and social gains by building, owning, and operating a fleet of advanced carbon neutral extraction and refining facilities, by selling an array of complimentary process solutions and related services, and by licensing selected technologies to qualified strategic partners. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

